Boner of the Day for December 2nd, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: TEE’N ONE UP AT THE GRAND CANYON.

The National Park Service has fined a TikTok user after a video of hers went viral. The 20-year-old is seen hitting a golf ball and throwing a golf club into the Grand Canyon. The National Park Service fined the girl $285 and posted a message on Facebook reading, “Throwing objects over the rim of the canyon is not only illegal but can also endanger hikers and wildlife who may be below.”

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #2: MR. ARMSTRONG WILL GO DIRECTLY TO JAIL. HE WILL NOT PASS GO. HE WILL NOT COLLECT $200.

A Tulsa man has been arrested after his stepfather and stepsister called the police on him because he fired shots during a Monopoly game. The family had been drinking while playing the game when a fight broke out between the two men.

via KTUL

Boner Candidate #3: HE SHOULD HAVE LISTENED WHEN SHE ASKED HIM TO HELP OUT.

A San Antonio woman has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she stabbed her boyfriend multiple times for “not helping with the bills”. The 30-year-old woman came home from a bar on Thanksgiving Day and became confrontational with her 42-year-old boyfriend, leading to the stabbing.

via Newsweek

