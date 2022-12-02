Boner of the Day for December 2nd, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: TEE’N ONE UP AT THE GRAND CANYON.
The National Park Service has fined a TikTok user after a video of hers went viral. The 20-year-old is seen hitting a golf ball and throwing a golf club into the Grand Canyon. The National Park Service fined the girl $285 and posted a message on Facebook reading, “Throwing objects over the rim of the canyon is not only illegal but can also endanger hikers and wildlife who may be below.”
Boner Candidate #2: MR. ARMSTRONG WILL GO DIRECTLY TO JAIL. HE WILL NOT PASS GO. HE WILL NOT COLLECT $200.
A Tulsa man has been arrested after his stepfather and stepsister called the police on him because he fired shots during a Monopoly game. The family had been drinking while playing the game when a fight broke out between the two men.
Boner Candidate #3: HE SHOULD HAVE LISTENED WHEN SHE ASKED HIM TO HELP OUT.
A San Antonio woman has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she stabbed her boyfriend multiple times for “not helping with the bills”. The 30-year-old woman came home from a bar on Thanksgiving Day and became confrontational with her 42-year-old boyfriend, leading to the stabbing.