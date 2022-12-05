Boner of the Day for December 5th, 2022

BONER CANDIDATE #1: THIS TIME CAN WE LOCK HIM UP FOR A LONG WHILE.

A South Jordan man’s respect for elders goes by the wayside when they’re crossing the street. Santiago Steven Maese, impatiently pulled a gun on another man who was trying to explain to him that an elderly woman was crossing the street. Traffic wasn’t moving, and when Maese continually honked his horn at the car in front of him, the other man attempted to signal that someone was crossing the street. Santiago was already arrested, and charged on November 17th for paying a minor for “relations” according to charging documents. In 2008 he was convicted for exploiting a prostitute where prosecutors calling him a “mondern day” pimp.

via KSL

BONER CANDIDATE #2: SERIOUSLY, WE JUST CAN’T MAKE THIS STUFF UP.

“Seriously we just can’t make this up,” the Osceola County police department posted on Facebook. A Florida man is cuffed up after attempting to steal multiple items from a Walmart during a “Shop with a Cop” event. With nearly 40 officers in the building, a man referred to as “Brad”, thought it was the perfect time to try to use his five finger discount. The wholesome police event has children shopping with cops, every holiday. “Brad decided to steal from our good neighbors and partners at Walmart in St. Cloud while we were conducting the Shop With a Cop event, with the children of our community. Bad news, Brad!” mentioned another officer.

via NY Post

BONER CANDIDATE #3: “HEY, WHAT ABOUT ME?”

When you’re wanted, you should be thankful you’re not apart of the “Most Wanted” list. A Georgia man was upset enough that he wasn’t apart of the “Most Wanted” list, that he commented on Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, “How about me?” He was aiding and abetting his own arrest because the sheriff’s office delightfully replied, “you are correct you have two warrants, we are on the way.” The two warrants the 40 year old had were for Felony Violation of Probation. “We appreciate you for your assistance in your capture!” The sheriff’s office said in another post. Being left off the most wanted list is not a get out of jail free card.

via NY Post

