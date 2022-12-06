Boner of the Day for December 6th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: WAIT. IT MEANS YOU ARE WOKE IF YOU HATE MR. POTATO HEAD?

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy recently appeared at a campaign rally for Herschel Walker and called Democrats “high-IQ stupid people”. Kennedy said, “These woke, high-IQ stupid people, they’re easy to recognize. They hate George Washington, they hate Thomas Jefferson, they hate Dr. Seuss, and they hate Mr. Potato Head”, and went on to joke about kale, yoga, and pronouns as the audience laughs.

via Alternet

Boner Candidate #2: IT’S NOT LIKE OTHER VACCINES. DON’T ASK ME HOW I JUST KNOW.

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn recently appeared on Fox News to discuss the National Defense Authorization Act and brought up the Covid vaccine. Blackburn said, “Covid vaccine is not like, um, any of those vaccines you think of with Polio or Smallpox”, and argued that members of the Military should not be fired for refusing the vaccine.

via MSN

Boner Candidate #3: HOW DARE YOU BRING A CHILD IN HERE?

An anonymous Reddit user recently posted in the “Am I The A-Hole?” Subreddit to ask if she was wrong to bring her 3-year-old in first class. The woman wrote about her experience on a recent flight with her husband and daughter. She said another man seated in first class complained about her daughter and told her that he “pays too much money for first class to be surrounded by children”.

via Yahoo! News

