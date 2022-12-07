Boner of the Day for December 7th, 2022

BONER CANDIDATE #1: WE’RE ALL PART OF THE LAW ENFORCEMENT FAMILY.

Tampa police Chief Mary O’Connor was placed on leave by the Mayor of Tampa, after a traffic stop. O’Connor was caught on body camera that was released yesterday, flashing her badge, and begging the sheriff’s deputy to ‘just let us go’. Specifically they were driving a golf cart to go get some food, and typically don’t drive it on public roads. Mary and her husband were riding dirty as the golf cart had no license plate, and were let go without a citation. “I’m the police chief in Tampa,” Mary O’Connor says, as she hands her badge over. O’Conner adds, “I’m hoping you’ll just let us go tonight.”

BONER CANDIDATE#2: I’M NOT DEAD YET.

In the 21st century, when you’re presumed dead, that’s 99.9% correct. A poor man, that was the 0.01%, was left in a body bag for over 5 hours. He was pronounced dead with ‘complications of mouth cancer’ and the hospital even handed his family a death certificate. Little did the family know the man, was still more than alive, in a body bag. The victims sister said, “The funeral home worker called me, desperately asking me to go there, that my brother was alive.” The family was absolutely horrified at the incident. The victims sister pressed “It’s unbelievable what happened, my brother spent five hours in a plastic bag, cold.”

BONER CANDIDATE #3: HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO SLEEP WITH ALL THAT RACKET?

A 72 year old hospital patient in Germany is arrested with attempted manslaughter. She switched off her bunkmate’s ventilator, twice, because the noise it made was annoying. She turned the ventilator off once, and afterwards, was told by hospital staff that the patient needed the ventilator to live. Later in the evening she was alleged to have switched off the 79-year-old woman’s ventilator again. The older patient had to be revived and even though she did not die, she requires intensive care. Following the incident the 72 year old woman was arrested, and is now currently jailed under suspicion of attempted manslaughter.

