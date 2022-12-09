Boner of the Day for December 9th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: WE ARE PROTECTING PROFITS BY PUTTING OUR CUSTOMERS IN JAIL.

The chief executive of Hertz in February, said “My intention is to lead a company that puts the customer first.” The company has occasionally reported cars as stolen, even though customers paid for their car rental extension. Hertz has now settled in court for $168 million due to false accusing their customers of auto theft. Hertz mistakes either came from company misplacing a car, or where Hertz felt like the car was over due. “In all cases, Hertz’s goal is to protect its profits and cut its costs, even if it knows their own customers will lose their liberty and freedom as a result.” the lawsuit said.

via NY Times

Boner Candidate #2: IT’S OKAY TO CHEAT THE GOVERNMENT BUT DON’T SAY GAY.

Florida State Representitive, Joseph B. Harding, was indicted on fraud charges by a Federal Grand Jury according to the Justice Department Wednesday. Prosecutors claim Harding falsified the amount of employees, and revenue for two of his businesses. Then he claimed relief from the Small Business Administration, which barely reviewed applications for the coronavirus relief in the early pandemic. Harding’s sponsorship of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act is well known. Which limits classroom discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity.

via Washinton Post

Boner Candidate #3: IT TAKES SOMEONE ‘HARDCORE’ TO MANAGE AN OLIVE GARDEN RESTAURANT.

Olive Garden is known for their slogan “We’re All Family Here.” Apparently one manager does not feel the same towards their employees because the manager has been implementing a policy so ‘hardcore’ that Olive Garden fired them for it. The manager began messaging their employees after callouts started increasing. The message read “If you’re sick, you need to come prove it to us. If your dog died, you need to bring him in and prove it to us. If its a ‘family emergency’ and you can’t say, too bad. Go work somewhere else.” If employees called in more than once in 30 days, they were told they would be fired.

via Business Insider