Boner Of The Day For February 11th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: KRISTI NOEM DOUBLES DOWN

Kristi Noem came out about how dishonest the MAGA party is. On the topic of Elon Musk and his DOGE boys sizing control, Noem told CNN “We can’t trust the government anymore.” CNN’s Dana Bash was astonished and reminded Noem who she works for when saying “But you are the government now.” As Noem nodded she doubled down saying “Yes, that’s what I’m saying.” ‘In other words, you can’t say she didn’t warn us.’

Boner Candidate #2: KID DON’T LIKE THE WAY Y’LL CLAP.

Over the weekend in Nashville Kid Rock made a surprise appearance and than left minutes later. Rock was introduced as a special guest for Bon Jovi keyboardist. They were performing “Proud Mary” when Rock got upset at fans. He stopped mid performance to yell out “No! Hey, hey stop. If you ain’t gonna clap, we ain’t gonna sing, That’s how it’s gonna go.” Rock demonstrated to the crowd showing them he wanted them to clap with their arms over their head. Rock started to preform the song than about 45 seconds later. Once again he didn’t like what he was seeing. He stopped and said “You know what? You ain’t gonna clap, I’m going.” Rock left the stage and never returned.

Boner Candidate #3: SOMEBODY GAVE SANTA A BEAT DOWN.

An Elmwood couple spreads Christmas cheer everyday of the year! Richard and his wife Nicole keep a Santa Claus in their front yard no matter the season. They told reporters that they would get people driving by honking and would roll down their windows and give is a shoutout. Nicole said “We dress him up for all kinds of holiday occasions, he’s just here to lift spirits for the community.” The Holms were winding down for the night when they heard someone yelling, they said “I looked outside and I saw the individual beating up Santa pretty good.” Richard went to inspect the damage when he saw that Santa did not survive. His arms had been ripped off along with the bottom half of his body. Not only were Richard and Nicole upset by this the whole neighborhood is. The couple told everyone that he has been sent back to the north pole to take some time to heal. Though he will be back by Christmas!

