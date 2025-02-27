Boner Of The Day For February 27th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: UH, MARGIE….YOU’RE A FEDERAL WORKER.

Taylor Greene is showing major support to Elon Musk on his mission to fire U.S federal workers. She said to the house floor yesterday “They do not deserve their paychecks” though she herself is an federal employee. She complained that “Those jobs are paid for by the American tax people who work real jobs, earn real income, pay federal, and then pay these federal employees.” Though her $174,000 salary is paid by all of American taxpayers earn real income. She didn’t stop there she continued with “Federal employees do not deserve their jobs, Federal employees do not deserve their paychecks.” Again she is talking about herself as she mentions “Federal Employees.”

Boner Candidate #2: NO I’M NOT A DR. I’M A HEALTH AND WELLNESS EXPERT.

The measles out break in West Texas is starting to get more attention now that it is starting to kill children. Some parents are rushing to make sure that their kids are fully vaccinated, well some are blaming the vaccine itself. Sayer Ji an health and wellness leader who is not a licensed doctor states “The narrative is that it’s a failure to vaccinate when we know it is a failing vaccine.” He spoke about the topic during an interview on the Children’s Health Defense, an anti-vaccine nonprofit which was formerly led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is now chosen by Donald Trump to run the Department of Health and Human Services. Though Ji have created “health freedom” groups and conspiracy theory websites from pushing the false claims.

!!! Winner !!!

Boner Candidate #3: MORE LEGISLATION THAT WILL ENABLE THEM TO DO THEIR WORK IN THE DARK.

Lawmakers of Salt Lake City are preparing a bill that would stop the release of records related to government employees being accused of inappropriate behavior. If Senate Bill 288 is passed, only allow the government to have access to the records and when an employee is formally disciplined. Though some of the critics of the bill say that employees that are accused of sexual misconduct will often resign before they can even be formally investigated. Sen. Stephanie Pitcher has said that she is aware of the public’s concerns. She has said that the currents version of the bill could be changed entirely. Fox 13 has asked what the new version of the bill would look like. Pitcher has declined to comment on it. Sen. Mike McKell has introduced a similar bill earlier in the session, still to eliminate the release of records where the public outweighs any privacy concerns. Adam Herbets a Fox News reporter asked “Should government employees be allowed to have these records held in perpetuity because they resigned before the investigation could be completed?” Mckell replied with “I think that’s a good question, I think we need to work on that. The answer to me, obviously, is no.”

