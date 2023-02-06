Boner of the Day for February 6th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: HER CANCER WAS ALL A LIE

A TikTok influencer is now in cuffs after intentionally deceiving people out of ‘donation’ money, for cancer treatment to her GoFundMe. Madison Russo, 19, of Iowa scammed followers out of nearly $40,000 dollars. Medical experts started noticing discrepancies in Madison’s videos she posted through the social media app, and advised an investigative officer. A subpoena for medical documents show’s that Madison was never diagnosed with any type of cancer or tumor. Victims of Russo’s theft are still trying to be located. She was straightforward enough about her fake cancer to speak to local media.

via CNN

Boner Candidate #2: SEEMS TO ME HE’S TOO FORGIVING.

A Utah State University player had to deal with sterotypical prejudice while shooting free throws at Colorado State University. The USU player Max Shulga, is originally from Ukraine, and has family that resides in Kyiv. The chanting Max endured was Pro-Russia, which seemed aimed to throw off Max Shulga. However, many agree that it crossed the line. Colorado State University has since issued an apology. Max gracefully responded, “Emotions can run high during competition, and people can do, and say things they do not really mean. Colorado State and its fans have apologized and I accept.”

via FOX13

Boner Candidate #3: YOUR PIGGIE WITH A BOWTIE IS INAPPROPRIATE

A student’s drawing that is considered “inappropriate” by Hanover Horton Schools has been confiscated. The hallways’ are safe now thanks to easy triggered staff. A fast glimpse of the drawing shows a little innocent piggie waving it’s arms, shaking it’s tail, and saying, “Hi”. The mother had this to say, “The teacher looked at it [and] said she had to give it to the principal, to get his thoughts on that. She told me that when she gave it to him and asked him what his thoughts were, he instantly said write her up for it.” The student has since expressed anxiety, and worry about going back to school and getting in trouble.

via KUTV