Boner of the Day for February 7th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: YOU DON’T HAVE TO SHARE THINGS LIKE THIS.

A woman recently posted a video on TikTok detailing a unique situation that happened while she and her husband were on vacation in Puerto Rico for four days. Janelle explained that she was breastfeeding at the time of her vacation and had forgotten to pack her breast pump. After realizing her discomfort wouldn’t stop, she said, “I had to breastfeed my husband.”

via Mirror

Boner Candidate #2: WHAT’S FOR DINNER? ZOO ANIMALS!

An investigation into a former zoo director in Mexico, José Rubén Nava, has found multiple incidents of illegal trading of animals, including a zebra that was traded for tools. The investigation also found that Nava had four of the zoo’s goats killed and served them at a Christmas party. The state’s director of wildlife said, “This put the health of the people who ate them at risk, because these animals were not fit for human consumption.”

via ABC 4

Boner Candidate #3: THERE IS NO CURE FOR STUPID.

A New York man, originally from Jamaica, was planning to go to Sydney, Australia when he accidentally booked a flight to Sidney, Montana. The man said he thought he had found “a good deal” for a flight to Sydney, but it turns out he had confused the airport codes- SYD for Sydney and SDY for Sidney. He was booked into a hotel room with a return flight to New York and rescheduled his Australia trip for June.

via New York Post