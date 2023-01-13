Boner of the Day for January 13th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: THERE GOES THE JUDGE.

A 67-year-old Brooklyn Judge, Harriet L. Thompson, has agreed to give up her seat on the bench after being accused of making racist and homophobic remarks. According to a complaint, Thompson wrote in a legal filing, “being gay is an abomination to mankind” and that Hispanic people have a “deceitful trait that goes way back to biblical times”, among other accusations.

via New York Times

Boner Candidate #2: IT’S WHAT I KNOW HOW TO DO.

A 46-year-old Salt Lake man has been charged with two counts of robbery after he was arrested twice in the same day for robbing a bank.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #3: IS THIS ABOUT IMPROVING TRAFFIC OR MAKING SOME B.S. PRO-LIFE STATEMENT?

Nick Freitas, a Republican Lawmaker in Virginia, has filed a bill to amend a law that would allow a pregnant woman to drive in the HOV lane without a fine.

via Fox 13