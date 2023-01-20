Boner of the Day for January 20th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: Thank you, thank you very much.

Orem Police are warning the public about scammers after a recent incident they are calling the “Elvis” scam. An Orem woman contacted police after she believed she had been in contact with “Elvis” star Austin Butler. According to police, “She would receive large deposits and was instructed to send money away in gift cards. The deposits were reversed and she is now in debt several thousand dollars.”

via Gephardt Daily

Boner Candidate #2: Yes! Yes! Yes!

After a startled resident called police when he heard “a woman screaming in a parking lot where PO park their vehicles at”, two off duty NYPD officers were found in a car “getting hot and heavy”. It turns out, the two officers are partners who have been having an ongoing affair and were also involved in an incident last year where one of the officers girlfriend showed up at the precinct and “created havoc”.

via New York Post

Boner Candidate #3: Just leave her down there next time.

Florida police responded to a call about a woman who was possibly in distress when someone saw her swimming in a canal. When police attempted to get her out of the canal, the woman climbed into a storm drain. She had to be rescued by firefighters using a harness and a ladder. It turns out, this is the third time the woman has been rescued from a storm drain in two years.

via WFLA