Boners

Boner of the Day for January 24th, 2023

Posted on

Boner Candidate #1: He’s Still Half Baked

Ex SNL comedian, Jim Breuer, joked about NFL player Damar Hamlin who suffered a cardiac arrest on the field about a month or two ago. Jim Breuer was preforming in front of a controversial Christian event and his set seemed to be full of anti vaccination jokes. The most shocking one is where he is mocking those who are vaccinated against the flu, and then changes tempo by saying, “Meanwhile in the NFL…..” and then he falls flat on his face. Somehow trying to draw a line between vaccinations and Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest.

via Newsweek

 

Boner Candidate #2: Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud

A prominent lobbyist, Allison Sorenson, has been promoting the school voucher program in Utah, has been catching flak, about making comments about the program that likely show their true intentions about getting the program passed through legislature. Allison Sorenson said, “I can’t say this is a recall of public education. Even though I want to destroy public education, I can’t say that. The legislators can’t say that because they’ll be just reamed over the coals.” She has since apologized for the comments calling them “thoughtless”.

via KUTV

 

Boner Candidate #3: That Turkey is a Boner

The thing about wild animals is that they literally have no effs to give. Turkey’s are descendants of dinosaurs, and so between both things, a wild turkey is nothing to mess with. In Minnesota, one turkey is making life miserable at a mobile park home. Rachael Gross, a neighborhood resident, had this to say, “This turkey attacks me every single day. Follows me, goes up my stairs, tries to get into my house. When I leave in my car, it follows my car.” She defends herself with a broom, water, and a golf club to keep the living Thanksgiving meal at bay.

via KMOV4

 

Download X96's App



Join X96's email list for information about concerts, contests, and more!

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top