Boner of the Day for January 24th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: He’s Still Half Baked
Ex SNL comedian, Jim Breuer, joked about NFL player Damar Hamlin who suffered a cardiac arrest on the field about a month or two ago. Jim Breuer was preforming in front of a controversial Christian event and his set seemed to be full of anti vaccination jokes. The most shocking one is where he is mocking those who are vaccinated against the flu, and then changes tempo by saying, “Meanwhile in the NFL…..” and then he falls flat on his face. Somehow trying to draw a line between vaccinations and Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest.
Boner Candidate #2: Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud
A prominent lobbyist, Allison Sorenson, has been promoting the school voucher program in Utah, has been catching flak, about making comments about the program that likely show their true intentions about getting the program passed through legislature. Allison Sorenson said, “I can’t say this is a recall of public education. Even though I want to destroy public education, I can’t say that. The legislators can’t say that because they’ll be just reamed over the coals.” She has since apologized for the comments calling them “thoughtless”.
Boner Candidate #3: That Turkey is a Boner
The thing about wild animals is that they literally have no effs to give. Turkey’s are descendants of dinosaurs, and so between both things, a wild turkey is nothing to mess with. In Minnesota, one turkey is making life miserable at a mobile park home. Rachael Gross, a neighborhood resident, had this to say, “This turkey attacks me every single day. Follows me, goes up my stairs, tries to get into my house. When I leave in my car, it follows my car.” She defends herself with a broom, water, and a golf club to keep the living Thanksgiving meal at bay.