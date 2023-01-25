Boner of the Day for January 25th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: MIKE POMPEO IS A SICK, STUPID, UGLY MAN.
Mike Pompeo’s new book might have you thinking he’s aiming for a Presidential run in 2024. However his book does have him sound like he’s embracing the morbid Khashoggi murder. His commentary really shine’s light on Pompeo compared to his critics. Pompeo really pampered the person who sent the hit squad out for the Khashoggi murder.
Boner Candidate #2: LEAVE THE QUEENS ALONE.
A Salt Lake City business was bothered by the “Proud Boys” for protesting an all ages drag show. Police had to ask the protestors about their firearms, and required them to stay on the sidewalk as well as tell them not to use the megaphone they brought. A protestor had this to say, “We’re not here to impede on people’s way of life.”
Boner Candidate #3: I’LL EAT YOU….DON’T THINK I WON’T
A Schellsburg man is locked up for threatening to explode the Bedford County Courthouse, and then continue on to eat the Sheriff. If he ate the Sheriff would there be room for the deputy? He is in prion on a $1 million dollar bail. Officers originally responded to a call when he violated a protection from abuse order at his home.