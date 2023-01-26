Boner of the Day for January 26th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: ONE OF OUR SPORTS HEROS.
Matt Barnes, a former player for the Golden State Warriors, was filmed spitting on his fiancee’s ex-husband during a football game on Sunday. After Barnes spits on the man, the two are seen wrestling for a moment before being broken up. Barnes later filed an application for a temporary restraining order against the man saying, “out of frustration with him seeking me out and his unrelenting repeated harassment I spit in his direction in disgust”.
Boner Candidate #2: JESSIE, TELL HIM: ‘NO VASECTOMY, NO MORE SEX.’
Jessie James Decker has revealed that she and her husband, Eric, no longer want any more children. Still, Eric refuses to get a vasectomy- even after Jessie has asked him several times. Jessie says, “He just won’t do it…He says it takes, like, his manhood away from him…So he’s just gonna leave it, I guess.”
Boner Candidate #3: I REFUSE TO BELIEVE THAT THESE PEOPLE MAKE A DIME ON ONLY FANS.
A couple in the UK have revealed that they make £10,000 a month from working full-time on OnlyFans. The couple charges subscribers £12.99 per month and £124.70 per year to view their content, including dressing up as Tarzan and Jane and fulfilling other special requests.