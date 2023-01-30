Boner of the Day for January 30th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: YOU ARE RIGHT; WHOEVER DID IT IS SCUM.

Over the weekend, a Listener emailed Bill with their own Boner Candidate. This Listener’s mother-in-law recently passed away and was laid to rest on Thursday. For the service, the Listener’s husband created flower arrangements using hundreds of roses and other flowers as a last tribute to his mother. When the Listener’s husband went back to visit his mother’s grave just a few days later, he found that someone had taken every flower head and left the stem. There were two other new gravesites that had also had their flowers stolen.

via A Listener

Boner Candidate #2: NO WHISKEY? LOCK ‘EM UP.

A Chicago woman, Anna Marquez, sued the Sazerac Company for $5 million after she bought Fireball Cinnamon believing the product contained actual Whisky. According to the lawsuit, “the Sazerac Company’s representations of Fireball Cinnamon were ‘false and misleading’ and that the bottles ‘appear similar’ to Fireball Cinnamon Whisky bottles.” Fireball Cinnamon contains a malt beverage with a whisky flavor, as opposed to actually distilled whisky.

via New York Times

Boner Candidate #3: IT ‘S TOO BAD, BUT HE IS OKAY.

A Florida man who was attempting to spit on a car in the parking lot outside his apartment building fell off his balcony and had to be rescued by the fire department. The man was leaning over his third-floor balcony railing when he fell to the balcony underneath. The man called 911 himself and is doing fi

via News 5