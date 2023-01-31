Boner of the Day for January 31st, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: MORE GOV. INTERFERENCE WITH A SMALL BUSINESS MAN TRYING TO MAKE A BUCK
Making a buck is hard to come by nowadays. Especially if you’re in the black market and your product is tiger cubs. Carlos Castro-Alcaraz from Phoenix, Arizona was locked up Monday after attempting to sell a tiger cub over social media to undercover officers. Possession of wildlife was the charge, as well as game and fish violations for promoting the sale of the tiger cub online. The animals were taken from the home during the search warrant, and given to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Carlos claimed he bought the cub from another Arizona man for $8,000 because he felt bad for the cub.
Boner Candidate #2: MEGYN, YOU ‘LOOK LIKE A WANNABE’ BY BEING ON TV.
Journalist Megyn Kelley has been throwing a fit over over social media over an honorific “Dr.” toward Jill Biden. During Sunday’s NFL game of the Eagles vs the 49ers, commentators pass by Jill Biden and utter just one word “Dr.” to trigger Megyn Kelley enough to make a post on Twitter. Having ‘hussy fit’ over someone who had earned a PhD should be met with respect, no matter the course of study to obtain that degree. Megyn Kelley has also been ousted as a hypocrite for calling Sebastian Gorka (who has a PhD in political science) as “Dr. Gorka” during a 2015 Fox News interview.
Boner Candidate #3: HE’S MENTALLY DISABLED AND IN JAIL. PERFECT FOR EXPLOITATION.
A Moab jail guard, Ronald Frederick Eugene Dolphin, has admitted that he sent an inappropriate “image” to a co-worker. The image/video was of a “mentally deficient adult male” inmate who was naked, pleasuring himself. Dolphin was “immediately” placed on administrative leave, and he resigned “in lieu of termination” the statement read from The Grand County Sheriff’s Office. A search warrant sent to Snap Inc. suspected Ronald as being the one who sent the image to a co-worker via Snapchat. Other than the admission from Dolphin, it wasn’t specified whether it was an image or video sent.