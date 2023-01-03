Boner of the Day for January 3rd, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: IF IT’S ‘GO BIG OR GO HOME’ HE SHOULD HAVE GONE HOME.

A 50-year-old Ohio man has been arrested for misuse of credit cards after he tried to buy a 34-cent lollipop with a debit card that he found in a parking lot.

via WOWKTV

Boner Candidate #2: MORMON PRUDES MAKE THEIR MARK.

The LDS church recently posted downloadable Nativity images to their website for their members to save and share. One of the images is by an Italian artist named Carlo Maratta and depicts the Virgin Mary surrounded by angels and looking at Baby Jesus. The church’s image had been edited to remove the angels in the background and cover up the Virgin Mary’s cleavage. The image has since been removed from the website.

via Salt Lake Tribune

Boner Candidate #3: ALWAYS LOOKING FOR A WAY TO MAKE A BUCK.

A recently released transcript of January 6th witness interviews has revealed an email from Dan Scavino Jr., a White House chief of staff, to Jared Kushner titled “POTUS Requests” that read, “Hey Jared! POTUS wants to trademark/own rights to… “Save America PAC!” with an exclamation mark and “Rigged Election!”. Jared Kushner forwarded the request to others saying, “Guys — can we do ASAP please?”.

via CNN