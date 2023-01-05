Boner of the Day for January 5th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: THEY GOT HELP, BUT NOT THE HELP THEY WANTED.

Two Florida People have been charged after they called the police with hopes of help moving belongings they were stealing from a house. A woman called 911 and said nothing while the police tracked the call. When police showed up at the house they were robbing, the woman and her boyfriend asked for help to move the items and for a ride to the airport. It turns out, the man was already a suspect in a previous burglary at a Dollar Store.

via New York Post

Boner Candidate #2: THE PROBLEM HERE IS THAT THE BODY PARTS WERE FROM STOLEN BODIES.

46-year-old Megan Hess, director of the Sunset Mesa Funeral Home in Montrose, Colorado, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after she was charged with mail fraud and aiding and abetting for illegally selling body parts. The body parts came from more than 500 bodies without the consent of their families who believed their loved ones were being cremated in the funeral home.

via MSN

Boner Candidate #3: NICE TRY, LITTLE BUDDY.

While arguing for the NFL to make football safer, Steve Almond, a recent guest on Laura Ingraham’s show, used Fox news as an example of a public relations problem. Almond said, “It’s like at Fox News when you have hosts who are allegedly sexually harassing people…Fox News throws money at that to make that PR problem go away.” Almond continued to point out past scandals and offensive statements by Ingraham before his mic and camera feed were cut. At that point, Laura Ingraham literally said, “Nice try, little buddy…This is what they always do.”

via Yahoo! News