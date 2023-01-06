Boner of the Day for January 6th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: YOU WOULDN’T SAY ‘UNPROVOKED’ IF YOU’D A SEEN HOW THAT SANTA WAS LOOKING AT ME.

It was not some happy holiday’s for a Virginia man who attacked an inflatable Santa, completely unprovoked. The Santa slayer was seized Sunday, after a deputy responded to a complaint of an attack on an inflatable Santa. Police found the 39 year old quickly because he was wearing a red jersey, underwear, and only one shoe. Video evidence proves that the man tackled the decorative Santa in an unprovoked manner. He was arrested for public intoxication with additional charges being trespassing with intent to damage. Police released the individual after they sobered up.

via ABC7

Boner Candidate #2: NOTHING SEXUAL? THOSE PENGUINS ARE PERVERTS!

Florida county is banning another book, and what’s the reason this time? Gay penguins. In another Ron Desantis twist, his “Don’t Say Gay” law is banning books unconstitutionally because of LGBTQ character’s. You cannot find anything sexual within the context of the book “And Tango Makes Three.” The kids book is about two male penguins whom raise an egg together. Ron Desantis continually defends the Parental Rights in Education Act saying, “It’s basically saying for our younger students, do you really want them being taught about sex? And this is any sexual stuff.”

via Alternet

Boner Candidate #3: A SLEEVELESSDRESS IN WINTER? THAT IS INAPPROPRIATE.

Viewers are defending a journalist who was criticized their outfit they were wearing. Tess Van Straaten dropped the bombshell message on Twitter which stirred up the social media site. The complaint went to the everyone in the newsroom, “In my opinion, she should be wearing a suit jacket and look more professional like other newscasters around the world.” Tess wrote, “I wear blazers but like to mix it up w/ dresses and blouses. Also, a man could wear the same suit EVERY DAY and no one would notice. A news anchor in Australia actually did this to make a point.”

via MSN