Boner of the Day for July 11th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: WE WAS CONCERNED THAT WE MIGHT HAVE STARTED IT.

Four people have been arrested and charged with Abandoning a Fire after they have been linked with starting the Halfway Hill Fire on Friday. The four people admitted to seeing the news of the fire and being concerned it was their fault but didn’t contact law enforcement.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #2: THIS IS THE UTAH LEGISLATURE IN A NUTSHELL.

A woman who lives in Provo shared on Twitter a screenshot of an email she had written to Sen. Curt Bramble concerning trigger laws and the protection of women’s rights in Utah. She included a screenshot of the response from Bramble which said, “The explanation is that the ‘trigger law’ will stop the barbaric slaughter of innocent unborn children.”

via Salt Lake Tribune

Boner Candidate #3: AMERICA’S TEAM AND AMERICA’S COFFEE; A PERFECT PARTNERSHIP

The Dallas Cowboys recently announced their partnership with Salt Lake City-based Black Rifle Coffee Company on Twitter. Some fans are upset about the announcement’s timing- one day after the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Chicago, and one month after the team’s donation to the victims and survivors of the Uvalde shooting.

via Salt Lake Tribune

