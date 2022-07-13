Boner of the Day for July 13th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: WOO BOY LET ME TELL YOU ABOUT THAT
A news anchor with CBS6 Albany, Heather Kovar, recently appeared on a live broadcast looking disheveled, slurring her speech, and going off-script. Kovar later Tweeted that she had been “sleep-deprived and exhausted” after taking time off following her father’s death.
Boner Candidate #2: WE WAS NOODLIN WHEN HE DECIDED TO SUMMON BIGFOOT
An Oklahoma man has been arrested and charged with murder after he killed his noodling partner, believing his partner had summoned Bigfoot.
Boner Candidate #3: MIGHT I POINT OUT, THIS BORDERS ON CHILD ABUSE.
Parents are participating in the “#fightprank” trend on TikTok, which involves the parent asking the child for backup in a fight with another adult. Many of the commenters find the prank amusing, while some say that the prank reinforces bad behavior.