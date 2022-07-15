Boner of the Day for July 15th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: WHO WOULD EVER THINK OF THIS GUY AS A COMEDIAN?

AOC recently Tweeted about a “comedian” named Alex Stein who called her his “favorite big booty Latina” in a video that he filmed outside the Capitol. In the video, AOC is seen walking over to Stein and she later explains that she was “walking over to deck him” but “need to catch a vote more than a case today”.

via Yahoo! News

Boner Candidate #2: IF YOU KNEW HOW ANNOYING HE WAS YOU WOULD HAVE SHOT HIM TOO.

A Florida man has been arrested after killing his roommate with a pellet gun because he was “annoying”. When police arrived to investigate, they found the roommate’s body covered in a sheet with pillows piled on top.

via Click Orlando

Boner Candidate #3: LET’S JUST ALL VOTE IDAHO OUT OF THE UNITED STATES.

During a convention this weekend the Idaho Republican Party will consider 31 resolutions, including one similar to Texas Republicans. The resolution states that Idaho Republicans “reject the certified results of the 2020 presidential election”.

via KSL

