Boner of the Day for July 19th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: THOSE DAMN DOGS SHOT HER. IT WAS THE DOGS I TELL YA.

An Iron County man claimed his dogs were the cause of his girlfriend’s gunshot wound because they knocked over a rifle that was leaning against a wall.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #2: I NEED TO TEACH THIS WOMAN A LITTLE COMMON COURTESEY.

A Connecticut man is being charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, two counts of second-degree breach of peace and interfering with a police officer after pointing a gun at a woman in a Family Dollar because she didn’t thank him for holding the door open.

via Hartford Courant

Boner Candidate #3: A WEIRD TECHNIQUE FOR CALMING SOMEONE.

A Murray man has been arrested when police were called after witnesses saw him wearing a badge and wrestling a woman to the ground to handcuff her, hitting her head on the counter of the convenience store they were at. The man lead the woman to a car and drove away, later claiming that he and the woman were in a relationship and he was trying to “calm her down”.

via KSL

Download X96's App