Boners

Boner of the Day for July 1st, 2022

Posted on

Boner Candidate #1: NRA MONEY AND AND ENDORSEMENT OF QANON

The same day that he voted against gun legislation, Rep. Chris Stewart received a $1000.00 donation from the NRA.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: HEY IMBECILE! WATCH YOUR BACK

The husband of Bluffdale Mayor was arrested on Thursday for allegedly harassing, stalking and threatening a 2021 political opponent that ran against his wife in the mayoral election.

Read More

Boner Candidate #3: INVOLUNTARY RELOCATION

A Texas State Board of Education has received a proposal to rename slavery to “involuntary relocation” just months after teachers were told to present “both sides” of the Holocaust.

Read More

 

Join X96's email list for information about concerts, contests, and more!

* indicates required

Download X96's App



Author

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top