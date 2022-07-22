Boner of the Day for July 22nd, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: IDAHO, THE FLORIDA OF THE WEST

Idaho police recently arrested a man who they say was inebriated at a campsite and was harassing a pelican.

via The Daily Beast

Boner Candidate #2: THESE ARE SUPPOSED TO BE HAPPY FUN PLACES.

Knott’s Berry Farm closed early last Saturday after three teenagers were injured when multiple fights broke out in the park.

via Deseret News

One man was hospitalized and three people were arrested after two families started a brawl while in a line at Disney World.

via Fox News

Boner Candidate #3: THIS VANDALISM IS AN ATTACK ON THE TRUTH

Seven trees that memorialized victims of the holocaust near the site of a former concentration camp in Germany were chopped down on Tuesday. The act is being called “an attack on the actual truth of the Holocaust”.

via NY Times

