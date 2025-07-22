Boner Of The Day For July 22nd, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: YOU CAN GET EXTRA CREDIT IN THIS CLASS IF YOU GIVE BLOOD AND SWEAT…LITERALLY.

A soccer coach from National Taiwan Normal University has lost her job after students say she was pressuring them to donate blood multiple times for research projects. The coach, Chou Tai-ying had threatened students with expulsion if they didn’t participate. Now it is being reveled that she sometimes diverted subsidies meant for the students who donated blood for her own use. Along with the investigation found that unqualified students were also involved in collecting blood. Th situation came to light when a student voiced out about the coercion they faced. Another student shared that she gave blood over 200 times out of fear of academic repercussions. The university is taking action against those who were involved.

Boner Candidate #2: MAYBE HE’D LIKE TO GIVE BEING ‘WOKE’ A SECOND CHANCE

A Texas father up and moved his family to Russia to escape ‘woke America’ is now being sent to the front line of the brutal war in Ukraine to fight for Putin. The 46 year old Derek Huffman, moved his wife DeAnna, their three daughters and the family dog to a small town of Istra, near Moscow. He claimed that the US had become overrun by ‘woke ideology.’ Now Huffman being sent into combat, his wife DeAnna stated her husband felt like he was being ‘thrown to the wolves’ because he had only received a limited amount of training. The last thing that they have heard from him was a video of him in fully camo talking to his daughter stating “I miss you all more than you can imagine, I can’t wait to see you, hopefully I get a vacation at some point and get to go home and spend a couple of weeks with you. but you’re on my mind 24/7 and just know that what I’m doing is important to me and important to our family.”

Boner Candidate #3: STICKY NOTES HAVE CREATED A STICKY SITUATION AT UTAH TECH

A metal cabinet in the break room of Utah Tech University’s marketing team was covered in more than 00 sticky notes with each one saying cruel or sexual phrase that the staff has allegedly said. Most of the notes seemed unprofessional others were just clearly inappropriate. Jordon Sharp who is the vice president of the department had many notes left by himself. “I’ve accidentally hired 2 prostitutes” “Oh my gosh. I just grabbed his little penis. That felt really unnatural” were the notes left with his name at the bottom. The sticky notes are just some of the problems that three employees are stating they were harmed by a toxic work environment. Now the judge presiding over the case ordered that all the sticky notes should be unsealed and made public. The Judge stating it because the public interest is “significant” given that the allegation’s concern a state funded school.

