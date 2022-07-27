Boner of the Day for July 27th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: SOCIETY IS IN DANGER BECAUSE WE ARE RAISING UP WOMEN TO BE MEN.

Megachurch Pastor TD Jakes recently said in a sermon that the current society “breaks the divine order” because “we are raising up women to be men”. Jakes went on to say, “we were not designed to receive from women”.

via The Christian Post

Boner Candidate #2: BE CAREFUL WITH MR. MORELLO. HE’S GETTING UP THERE IN AGE.

During a Rage Against the Machine show on Saturday, a fan rushed the stage near guitarist Tom Morello. RATM’s security accidentally tackled Morello instead of the fan, sending Morello off the front of the stage.

via People

Boner Candidate #3: AND YOU STAY MARRIED TO HIM BECAUSE…..?

A woman took to the internet to ask if she was being unreasonable when asking her partner to stop eating his snot, earwax, and “sleepies”.

via Mirror

