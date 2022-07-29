Boner of the Day for July 29th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: WHEN A TURD NEEDS AN ATTORNEY, HE HIRES A TURD ATTORNEY.

The attorney representing Alex Jones, F. Andino Reynal, has apologized after an outburst in a courtroom. On Wednesday, Reynal was seen giving the middle finger to the plaintiffs’ attorney, Mark Bankston while Bankston requested a phone number from Reynal.

via MSN

Boner Candidate #2: UTAH COUNTY; YOU’VE GOT A COUPLE OF GREAT ONES RUNNING FOR COUNTY CLERK.

Jake Oaks is a candidate for Utah County clerk who says that if he is elected he will not be issuing same-sex marriage licenses because “our Utah State constitution says that only marriage between a man and a woman will be recognized and no other combination”.

via KUTV

Boner Candidate #3: DON’T YOU WORRY I’LL TAKE CARE OF YOUR VISION.

A Utah man has been arrested for illegally operating a doctor’s office out of his Payson home after a woman trusted the man to take care of her father. The woman’s father ended up losing his vision and having his leg amputated due to the fake doctor’s treatments.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #4: A POX ON YOU, TUCKER. AND A POX ON YOUR AUDIENCE.

Tucker Carlson recently ranted about the changing of the name Monkeypox “because of racism or something” and held a Twitter poll with other offensive names for his audience to choose from. With four different options, Carlson’s audience voted most for the name “Schlong Covid”.

via Daily Mail

