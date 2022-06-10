Boner of the day for June 10th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: YOU KNOW WHO’S FAULT THE JAN. 6TH ATTACK WAS DON’T YOU? EVERYBODY IN THE COUNTRY.

In anticipation for the January 6th investigation, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy proposed that maybe ‘everyone in the country’ is to blame.

via Yahoo News

Boner Candidate #2: THE GREAT CUP (300 OF THEM) CAPER.

For three years, a litterbug has thrown used coffee cups onto the lawn of an elderly couple’s home until he was finally caught.

via Food and Wine

Boner Candidate #3: I SHOT WHAT NOW?

Bullets were fired at and near The Hill Cumorah Visitors’ Center because of a man who was target shooting nearby, and accidentally hitting the building.

via Deseret News