Boner of the Day for June 13th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: SERIOUS OFFICE ATTIRE THAT WILL GUARANTEE A VISIT FROM HR
The online retailer FashionNova recently posted an item on their website called the “Serious Business Blazer Mini Dress”. The “dress” is receiving backlash on Twitter because it is not appropriate business attire, as the entire chest area of the dress is open.
Boner Candidate #2: HE RAPPED ABOUT ROBBING ATMs
A Texas rapper who goes by “213 Jugg god” was recently arrested for robbing ATMs after he rapped about the act in a song called “Make It Home”.
Boner Candidate #3: BOBERT MAKES A JOKE IN CHURCH
While speaking recently at the Family Camp Meeting event at Charis Christian Center in Colorado Springs, Lauren Bobert tried to joke about Joe Biden’s time in office by butchering a bible verse. Bobert said, “May his days be few; may another take his place of office” instead of “take his place of leadership”.