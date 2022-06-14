Boner of the Day for June 14th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: THEY KNOW WHY

Police are looking for a woman in Midvale, Utah, after she reportedly pepper sprayed two people in a parking lot.

via ABC News

Boner Candidate #2: THEY JUST RUB ME THE WRONG WAY

A woman under the username “gr8mom” proudly spends her time harassing the families of victims lost in mass shootings.

via Yahoo News

Boner Candidate #3: REALLY? YOU HAVE TO PLEAD WITH PEOPLE NOT TO DO IT IN THE ELEVATOR?

The city of Boston Massachusetts is introducing a new plan to keep elevators clean because people keep using them like bathrooms.

via Newser