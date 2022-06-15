Boner of the Day for June 15th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: A CLEAR CASE OF INJUSTICE.

When a 16-year-old girl was raped by a man over twice her age in 2005, she became pregnant and had a child. In 2011, the man found out about the child and began the process of getting full custody of the child. The now 32-year-old woman is being required to pay child support for her child who was a product of the rape.

via WBRZ

Boner Candidate #2: YOU KNOW HOW YOU CAN TELL HERSCHEL WALKER IS LYING? HIS LIPS ARE MOVING.

The Cobb County Police Department in Georgia confirmed that Herschel Walker has no record of involvement with the department after Walker claimed to be an honorary deputy for the county. Walker also claimed to have majored in criminal justice although he never graduated from college.

via AJC

Boner Candidate #3: THE 1.5 MILLION WAS A GOOD INVESTMENT.

The city of Kent, Washington is paying over $1.5 million to assistant police chief Derek Kammerzell for his resignation after he displayed Nazi insignia on his office door in 2020. The city said in a statement that the payment will be a “substantial step towards meeting our commitment to the community” because the officer has had “significant difficulty being an effective leader in the department and the community.”

via NY Times