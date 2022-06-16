Boner of the Day for June 16th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: THE MESSIAH NEEDED AN AR-15

During a conservative meeting over the weekend, Lauren Boebert joked that the Romans killed Jesus because he didn’t have an AR-15 to protect himself.

via Yahoo News

Boner Candidate #2: OOOPSIE

A surgeon in Houston gave a 4 year old boy an accidental vasectomy during surgery on his hernia because he “cut the wrong piece of anatomy.”

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #3: I HAD TO PUT AN ORANGE CONE ON HIS GRAVE

A cemetery in Midvale Utah left a man unburied for multiple days over the weekend during incredibly hot temperatures.

via Fox 13