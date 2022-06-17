Boner of the Day for June 17th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: FLORIDA; WHERE PEOPLE WHO WANT TO BE PUNISHED, LIVE

With the pending final approval of COVID vaccines for toddlers, Florida is the only state that hasn’t preordered doses. This could cause delays in distribution to children’s hospitals and other medical facilities. During a news conference, Gov. DeSantis said, “there’s not going to be any state programs that are going to be trying to get COVID jabs to infants and toddlers and newborns… That’s not where we’re gonna be utilizing our resources.”

via Huffpost

Boner Candidate #2: THIS IS WHY A FUNERAL ‘VIEWING’ IS NOT A GOOD IDEA

A Texas woman has been charged with felony abuse of a corpse after walking into a funeral home during a viewing and spitting on the body in the casket. A witness said the woman had “animosity” toward the family of the dead person.

via WHSV

Boner Candidate #3: I’VE GOT NEWS FOR YOU PAL: THERE IS NO BEST WAY TO EAT THOSE THINGS

An entrepreneur on TikTok has recently posted a video explaining his diet of raw animal testicles, saying they are a “great source of protein and preserving fertility in men”. He goes on to show how he eats the testicles, scraping out the “nut meat” and eating them raw.

via Indy100