Boner of the Day for June 1st, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: WE EXPECT BETTER FROM OUR STAR WARS FANS.

The Star Wars franchise is coming to the defense of Moses Ingram after she revealed the racism and harassment she has been experiencing from fans who say she was a “diversity hire” on the new “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series.

via Huffpost

Boner Candidate #2: THIS WAS CERTAINLY NOT KOSHER.

A couple who was attending a Minneapolis Bat Mitzvah over a Zoom call unknowingly left their camera on while they began to have sex during the call, eventually realizing 45 minutes later when they saw a private chat asking them to stop.

via Daily Mail

Boner Candidate #3: SCHOOLS ARE GROOMING OUR CHILDREN WITH CRITICAL RACE THEORY AND GENDER IDEOLOGY; AMONG OTHER THINGS.

Kirk Cameron recently went on a rant about the public education system, saying that public schools are “doing more for grooming for sexual chaos” and “rotting the minds and souls of American children”.

via Yahoo! News