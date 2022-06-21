Boner of the Day for June 21st, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: THIS PROVES I SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED TO HAVE A GUN.
A man in Tooele Utah was arrested after he pointed a fake gun at police officers in an attempt to make a statement about gun control.
Boner Candidate #2: LOOKS LIKE I’M GONNA LOSE MY GUN AGAIN.
Shortly after killing a man suffering from a mental health crisis, an Idaho officer said: “Guess I’m gonna lose my gun again.”
Boner Candidate #3: LETS GO DO SOME RINO HUNTING.
A right-wing Senate candidate Eric Greitens broke into a home SWAT team style, hunting for ‘RINOs’ in a recently released political advertisement.