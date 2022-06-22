Boner of the Day for June 22nd, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: THIS CROOK MADE THINGS REAL EASY FOR THE CEDAR CITY COPS.

A man in Cedar City admitted to using meth and other drugs after he lead police on a chase that he conveniently ended in the parking lot of the Iron County Jail. The man faces charges of a DUI, reckless driving, and failure to stop.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #2: WE NEED TO GET ALL OF THIS CLEARED UP SO THE MAN CAN PLAY BALL FOR HELL SAKES.

NFL player Deshaun Watson is likely to return to football after 20 out of the 24 sexual misconduct cases against him have been settled. The lawyer representing the 24 women said the other four women are in the process of having their cases dismissed as well. The settlement amounts are being kept private.

via NBC Sports

Boner Candidate #3: FOR A LIMITED TIME… EVERY CHAIR YOU ORDER WILL COME WITH A TUBE OF HUMAN BLOOD.

A woman recently posted to Twitter about her experience after she received a chair she bought from a seller on Amazon. When she received the chair, she also received what seemed to be a vial containing blood. The woman shares emails from Amazon that attempt to reassure her that the tube is just extra paint for repairing the leather chair.

via Business Insider