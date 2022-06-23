Boner of the Day for June 23rd, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: THERE’S A LOT OF INTEGRITY IN SPORTS.

The owner of the Washington Commanders, Daniel Snyder, conducted a ‘shadow investigation’ to undermine the findings of sexual harassment investigations made against him.

via The New York Times

Boner Candidate #2: IT HAS NO IMPACT ON MY SEX LIFE. I WASN’T HAVING ANY BEFORE AND I’M NOT HAVING ANY NOW.

The world’s most modified man claims that the 287 piercings on his penis have no impact on his sex life.

via Daily Star

Boner Candidate #3: ‘ALL WE WANT IS A ROOF OVER OUR HEADS. IS THAT TOO MUCH TO ASK?

A family in Spirit Idaho has been forced to live 20 days because a contractor that they had never hired removed their roof, and replaced it with a tarp.

via KXLY