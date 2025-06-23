Boner Of The Day For June 23rd, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: SOMEONE HAS BEEN SLEEPING ON MY COUCH…AND THERE HE IS!

A 39 year old Utah man is being charged after police officers say that he went into someone’s apartment and fell asleep on the couch. Officers were called to the apartment after the renter reported Robert Stedman was asleep on their couch. Police say that Stedman stated that he didn’t know the people inside the apartment. Though he claimed to believe that the apartment was rented by a girl he has just met or the voices in his head. Stedman is facing charges of criminal trespass of a dwelling.

Boner Candidate #2: MAYBE WE CAN STOP TERRORISTS WITH A WELL KEPT LAWN AND GARDEN

Following the U.S. military strike on three Iranian nuclear sites, now being lead by a 22 year old who was assigned to a major terrorism prevention post by Donald Trump. Chris Murphy called out trump in a morning X post, for appointing the 22 year old Thomas Fugate to a role at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Which he oversees the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships. That is along of the agency which is tasked with terrorism prevention.

Boner Candidate #3:

After standing up to border patrol agents, US citizen, Cary Lopez Alvarado, was put in chains and detained. The pregnant Alvarado was questioned on her citizenship status by Border Patrol agents, and was later released after complaining of stomach pain. Alvarado gave birth four days after the incident, but the baby’s father is still detained at a facility in Texas.

