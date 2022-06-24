Boner of the Day for June 24th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: PUTTING JUNK IN THEIR JUNK.

A video posted on Instagram has gone viral after a beautician filmed herself injecting fillers into a man’s penis. The post provides some information about the procedure saying, “Increased length and girth, Little to no downtime, Results last up to 2 years, Done discreetly in-office, Price based on # of syringes used.” Many women commented on the post, joking they should send the information to their ex-boyfriends.

via Daily Star

Boner Candidate #2: IT’S TIME FOR ME TO TAKE MY SPROUT HOUSE FOR A SPIN.

Ali Spagnola recently posted about her journey in turning her toilet into a Chia Pet. She was able to paste the chia seed mixture onto the toilet and watered it until it sprouted. When it came time to test out the “sprout house”, Spagnola said of the experience, “this is so odd, and pleasing. It’s just a little bit moist, but in a satisfying way. It is so comfortably mushy and delightful, and it smells so fresh.”

via Apartment Therapy

Boner Candidate #3: AT LEAST 25 PEOPLE AT YOUR FIRM ARE IDIOTS.

At a team-building event organized by the Goldbach Media Group in Zurich, 25 people were treated for burns after they walked across hot coals. Of the 25 people, 13 of them were taken to the hospital for further treatment.

via Newser