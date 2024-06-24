Boner of the Day for June 24th, 2024

WINNER!
Boner Candidate #1: KERA, SHUT YOUR PIE HOLE.
Utah State Representative Kera Birkeland made a social media post about the recent Bailey murders in Washington City, and how the effects of gender-affirming care may be to blame. “I can only imagine, and I admit, I’m totally speculating, that when taking hormones at the levels and rates in which someone who is transitioning is taking them, it only magnifies these uncharacteristic and irrational behaviors. This leaves them and those around them at high risk,” said Birkeland. Mia Bailey, the young transgender woman who committed the murder of her parents, said that she felt no remorse. This is part of why Birkeland is saying gender-affirming care is a risk. However, experts have said that hormone therapy doesn’t cause or increase aggression, but rather, quite the opposite.
Boner Candidate #2: GWYNETH, HONEY, THERE ARE SCHOOLS OF THOUGHT AND THEN THERE IS SCIENCE.
The “trend” of drinking raw milk in the United States has recently gone up, despite officials and warnings telling people that unpasteurized milk is dangerous and sometimes can be life threatening. One of the people that endorses drinking raw milk is actress Gwenyth Paltrow. “I think there are schools of thought that drinking raw milk is better because once you process it and everything, that’s when the dairy becomes harder to tolerate,” said Paltrow, who drinks raw milk every day. Raw milk has been scientifically proven to contain harmful bacteria such as salmonella and E coli.
via Yahoo!
Boner Candidate #3: AN UNUSUAL, AND SOME WOULD SAY INEFFECTIVE WAY OF BREAKING THE ICE.
In Singapore, a man named Tan Jun Hao has been fined over $1,000 for criminal force on women. Hao made a mixture of flour and his own urine and put it in a squirt bottle, then carrying it around with him. Hao did this to try and make an opportunity for himself to talk to women by spraying them with the mixture, then telling the women something was on their clothes. Hao even planned to add red dye to the concoction eventually.
via Straits Times