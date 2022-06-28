Boner of the Day for June 28th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: I’M GONNA HIDE IN THE COW POO. THEY WON’T LOOK THERE.

An Oklahoma man was arrested after leading police on a pursuit when they tried to stop him for not wearing a seatbelt. The man was found hours later hiding in cow manure.

via Fox News

Boner Candidate #2: BLUE BUNNIES NEW FLAVOR; TOAD SURPRISE.

A Facebook post recently went viral when a woman posted a photo of a brand new tub of Blue Bunny vanilla ice cream that appeared to have a toad sealed inside before the tub was shipped from the factory.

via Delish

Boner Candidate #3: AND OF COURSE SHE NEVER ANSWERED THE QUESTION.

When she recently appeared on a Fox News segment, Kari Lake was asked about a controversy involving a drag queen, Barbra Seville, who says Lake is a hypocrite for calling drag queens dangerous to children. The drag queen, whose real name is Richard Stevens, says that Lake has attended several of his shows and has photo evidence that Lake personally hired Stevens to perform at her home where her children could see. When the Fox News anchor tried to ask Lake about the situation, she kept avoiding the question and bringing up election fraud conspiracy theories.

via Huffpost

