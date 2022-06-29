Boners

Boner of the Day for June 29th, 2022

Posted on

Boner Candidate #1: THIS MILK TASTES FUNNY

Multiple students, and two adults at a child-care summer program in Alaska were accidently given floor sealant instead of milk.

via The Grio

Boner Candidate #2: OH DID I SAY ‘WHITE LIFE?’

Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller accidently called the overturning of Roe v. Wade “a historic victory for white life.”

via The Huffington Post

Boner Candidate #3: NOT THE BEST PLACE TO EXPRESS YOUR POLITICS

A UTA driver put a bumper sticker on their car that says: “Impeach Joe Biden”

via Twitter

Join X96's email list for information about concerts, contests, and more!

* indicates required

Download X96's App



Author

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top