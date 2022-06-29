Boner of the Day for June 29th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: THIS MILK TASTES FUNNY

Multiple students, and two adults at a child-care summer program in Alaska were accidently given floor sealant instead of milk.

via The Grio

Boner Candidate #2: OH DID I SAY ‘WHITE LIFE?’

Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller accidently called the overturning of Roe v. Wade “a historic victory for white life.”

via The Huffington Post

Boner Candidate #3: NOT THE BEST PLACE TO EXPRESS YOUR POLITICS

Hey @RideUTA do you agree or disagree? Not your best look to have a bumper sticker calling for the POTUS to be impeached. #utpol #utah #utahway pic.twitter.com/FGJzpNLJlq — Sarah Bellum (she/her/hers) (@sarahbellum) June 28, 2022

A UTA driver put a bumper sticker on their car that says: “Impeach Joe Biden”

via Twitter

