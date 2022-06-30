Boner of the Day for June 30th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: TED VS ELMO

In a recent episode of Sesame Street, the forever three-year-old Elmo got the COVID vaccine to show that the vaccine is now safe and available for children under five. Ted Cruz shared the video on Twitter with obvious frustration, saying, “you cite ZERO scientific evidence for this”.

via Washington Post

Boner Candidate #2: NO

An ex-aide for Melania Trump, Stephanie Grisham, shared a screenshot in a Tweet on Tuesday that appeared to be a text exchange with someone named “MT”. A message sent from Grisham, assuming during the January 6th insurrection, asked, “Do you want to tweet that peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness & violence?”. The reply from MT simply said, “No”. Grisham Tweeted her resignation later that day.

via Salon

Boner Candidate #3: AND IF THE COURT WILLS IT, I WILL START DEFENDING AN OLD TEXAS LAW REGARDING THE BURNING OF WITCHES

After Clarence Thomas publically questioned more past rulings by the Supreme Court, Texas AG Ken Paxton expressed his support for reexamining those cases. Paxton defended his opinion saying, “my job is to defend state law and I’ll continue to do that… Ultimately, if it’s constitutional, we’re going to go defend it.”

via Chron

