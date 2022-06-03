Boner of the Day for June 3rd, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: YOU HAVE DEHUMANIZED YOURSELF

A woman who was trying to fly from Toronto to Dallas says she feels “dehumanized” after she was kicked off of her flight. The airline said they kicked her off because she did not listen to instructions properly, but the woman believes it was because of the size and appearance of her extremely large breasts.

via Mirror

Boner Candidate #2: WE HAVE BEEN DEADNAMED

The Jordan School District has issued an apology after the Riverton High School yearbook printed the deadnames of multiple transgender students. Some students even notified the yearbook staff of their preferred name at the beginning of the year, assuming that their wishes would be respected.

via ABC 4

Boner Candidate #3: I WAS HOPING THAT JULY COULD BE MAGA MONTH.

Residents in St. George packed a city council meeting over concerns about the filming of HBO’s “We’re Here” drag show in Town Square Park this evening. One resident, referring to June being Pride month, said that he hopes the city would consider celebrating “MAGA month” in July.

via KUTV