Boner of the Day for June 9th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: THIS IS SOMETHING MORE THAN JUST BEING A BAD INFLUENCE.

The parents of Tokata Iron Eyes have filed a protective order for their daughter against Ezra Miller who they say met their daughter when Tokata was 12 and Ezra was 23. As their friendship developed the two took trips together to Hawaii and Vermont, where Ezra allegedly supplied Tokata with alcohol and drugs. Tokata’s parents once found their daughter at Ezra’s home with no access to her car keys or credit cards and apparent bruises on her body.

via TMZ

Boner Candidate #2: THERE IS NOTHING THAT CAN EXPLAIN THIS.

Utah man Michael Earl Yellow has been sentenced to 46 months in prison after he was found to have killed 80 eagles and hawks between 2014 and 2015, with at least 10 of those birds being bald or golden eagles.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #3: LIKE JESUS SAID IN THE BIBLE; LINE ‘EM UP AND SHOOT ‘EM.

During his sermon on Sunday, Christian hate preacher Dillon Awes made statements saying that gay people should be “lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head” because “that’s what God teaches”. Awes also made that claim that “all homosexuals are pedophiles” and if they aren’t, “they haven’t had the opportunity yet”.

via Only Sky