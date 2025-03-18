Boner Of The Day For March 18th, 2025

!!!Winner!!!

Boner Candidate #1: ANYBODY OUT THERE WORRIED ABOUT THIS OPEN DEFIANCE OF THE RULE OF LAW?

Tom Homan on Monday told “Fox & Friends” that the nation’s justice system would not keep the Trump administration from it’s mission to deport any immigrants. Homan stated “We’re not stopping. I don’t care what the judges think. I don’t care what the left thinks. We’re coming, they’re not going to stop us. I wake up every morning loving my job because I work for the greatest president in the history of my life.” As of recently Trumps officals have found themselves making multiple fedreal judges not so happy. His comments were targeted towards the Constitution’s foundational separation of power. Judge James E. Boasberg ordered a halt to the effort of deporting hundreds of immigrants. But two planes full of immigrants who are allegedly affiliated with Venezuelan gangs were departed anyways. White house press secretary Karoline Leavitt made a stament saying the the judge’s order “had no lawful basis” and was issued “after the terrorist aliens has already been removed from U.S. terrirory.” Monday, Homan defended Trump yet agian by stating “The plane was already over international waters with the plane full of terrorists and significant public safty threats, the president did the right thing.”

Boner Candidate #2: SO MUCH FOR FREE SPEECH

The Celtic Punk rock band Dropkick Murphys has been susspended on their X account. After the band’s St. Patrick’s day shows in Boston had gone viral over the lead singer telling MAGA lovers to “shut the f**k up.” During the preformance, the band’s singer Ken Casey called out an attendee holding and waving a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat and said “If you’re in a room full of people and you want to know who’s in a clut… They’ve been holding up a f**king hat the whole night to represent a president.” Casey described the hat as the “Elon Musk True Nazi edition.” Casey ended the confrontation saying “Do you mind sir, we’re going to play song about our grandparents and people who fought Nazis in the war… so if you could just shut the f**k up for five minutes.” Resulting in the bands X account being suspended for “violating the X Rules.” It is still unclear if they are suspended for posting the confrontation on X, but their account is still up on Instagram after sharing it on there as well. Casey made a stament about the incedent on Monday where he expressed his dislikment for Trump by stating “The two guys in charge, whoever you want to call the president, I’m not sure which really is, they literally laugh at working-class people.” Along with syaing “Donald Trump was the exact opposite of everything we sing about.”

Boner Candidate #3: STUPID MIXED WITH A HEAPING SPOONFUL OF ARROGANCE

A French Lawmaker Raphael Glucksmann, a member of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats. On Sunday at a convention that the U.S. longer deserves the statue of Liberty. A gift that France nearly 140 years ago were it stands in the New York Harbor. Glucksmann stated “We’re going to say to the Americans who have chosen to side with tyrants, to the Americans who fired researchers for demanding scientific freedom: ‘Give us back the Statue of Liberty. We gave it to you as a girft, but apparently you despise it. So, it will be fine here at home.” Fox news reporter Peter Doocy mentioned the comments during a White House press briefing. “There is now a member of the European Parliament from France who does not think the U.S. represents the values of the Satue of Liberty anymore, they want the satue of liberty back. So, is President Trump going to send the Statue of Liberty back to France?” Leavitt responded “Absolutely not. My advice tot that unnamed low-level French politicain would be to remind them it’s only because of the United States of America that the French are not speaking German right now. So they should be very grateful to our country.” Gluksmann said “If you want to fire your best researchers, if you want to fire all the people who, through their freedom and their sense of innovations, their taste for doubt and research, have your country the worlds leading power, then we’re going to welcome them.” The plaque on the satue reads “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore.”

