Boner Of The Day For March 27th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: DISTORTING REALITY, OR AS I CALL ‘IT KEEPING THINGS MUSKY.’

Elon Musk is reciving backlash after perpetuating flase information about the new Netflix series Adolescence. Musk recently put out a post on his platform X, where he states that the show was about “a British knife killer who stabbed a girl to death on a bus” along with saying it was inspired by a “real-life cases such as the Southport murderer.” Even though the show Adolescence was already in production when the mass stabbing in Southport took place last year. In which three children were killed and 10 more were injured at a Taylor Swift themed dance class. In the origanal post that was shared by Musk he claimed that the Adolescence team had “race swapped the actual killer” in order to make him a “white boy” who was “radicalised online by the red pill movement,” and the shows branding is based off of “anti-white propaganda.”

Boner Candidate #2: BROTHEL GOING COUNCILMAN SAYS HE WILL NOT RESIGN

A Massachussets city councilor has been accused of paying for sex at “high-end brothels” that has been being operated out of “luxuary apartments”. Paul Toner has been described as on of the “most frequent customer” of the service, has apologized in vague terms stating “I caused a lot of pain” along with that “vowed not to quit”. The 58 year old Toner, is accused of exhanging 432 texts with brothel operators and arranging to buy sex at least 13 times in 2023. As of Friday, Toner has been one of 23 men being charged with buying sex. Three of the leaders of the ring have been aressted and pleaded guilty to related crimes one being sex trafficking. Fellow councilors were quick to speak out after the allegations surfaced in Cambridge District Court hearing, many of there responses were mixed.

Boner Candidate #3: YOU BROKE INTO THE CAPITAL. GOOD JOB! HERE’S YOUR CHECK.

Donald Trump is getting criticism after an interview where he entertained the idea of having a cash compensation for the Jan. 6th rioters. We all know Trump has been bragging about giving pardons to 1,500 rioters who were convucted for violent crimes such as assaulting police officers. Trump stated “These people are incredible people, they were treated so unfairly, so horribly.” The interviwer Kelly asked if there has been “any talk” about compensation funds for the rioters. Trump did not commit to such a plan but indecated it’s on the table. He said “There’s talk about that. We have a lot of people talk about it, a lot of people that are in the government now talk about it because a lot of the people in goverment really like that group of people, they were patriots as far as I was concerned.”

