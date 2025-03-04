Boner of the Day for March 4th 2025

Boner Candidate #1: THEM KIDS WAS FIGHTIN’ GOOD

On Monday California’s attorney general announced the indictment charging 30 detention officers who are located at Los Angeles juvenal hall. They are being charged with child abuse for encouraging gladiator fights among the minors. The allegations being made are that the officers stood there as the children and teenagers engaged in the fights. General Rod Bonta at the office of Attorney claims that there were at least 69 fights in the second half of 2023. Along with 143 children and teens between 12 and 18 years of age are involved. Some of the fights ended up in physical injury’s. The statement Bonta made stated “overseeing ‘gladiator fights’ when they should have been intervened.” Along with them mentioning the defendants took advantage of the vulnerability of the victims. The only reason that this is being brought amongst the court is because videos of one of the altercations was “leaked” in January of 2024.

Boner Candidate #2: IF YOU MISPLACE YOUR ILLEGAL DRUGS, DON’T TEXT SOMEONE ABOUT IT.

A Florida man set himself up for to be arrested after deputies say he sent a text message about leaving illegal drugs behind in a home he was told to leave from. Officers responded to a call for service on Friday about having Christopher Newton removed and trespassed from a home. While the officers were on scene, deputies said that Christopher texted the homeowner a text that stated “I left a baggie on the nightstand.” When deputies searched the room is where they found Newtons plastic baggy was found containing a substance that tested positive for cocaine. He was charged and arrested with possession of cocaine.

Boner Candidate #3: LET’S INK THE KIDS FOR THE LORD

Parents of students at a Texas school are outraged after children gave each other tattoos and allegedly right in front of some of the teachers. And if it doesn’t get worse than that reportedly they were using the same needle and they are between the ages of 10 and 12. An 11 year old boy came home with “I heart my lord” along with “JC” tattooed on his hand. The mother states “it broke the skin and scabbed over, The needle was shared several times. From one class to another class to another. How is it that these kids are getting tattoos in class ad not one teacher noticed it?” It’s not clear how many students got tattooed, but the tattooing was widespread enough to get multiple teachers suspended. The kids were forced to take blood test to check if there could be ant infections. Sharing needles can leave to the spread of diseases like Hepatitis B and C, along with HIV.

