Boner of the Day for May 10th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: IF YOU SMELL SOMETHING BAD YOU HAVE A TAINTED MIND.

A man in Thailand who claimed to be “the father of all religions”, was arrested after his campsite was raided and 11 corpses were found among other COVID 19 violations. The corpses that were found were believed to be bodies of people who followed Thawee Nanra, a 75-year-old man whose group members drank his urine and ate his feces.

via Yahoo! News

Boner Candidate #2: IF I HEAR THEM MARBLES RATTLE YOU’RE IN TROUBLE.

A Tooele woman has been charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse after one of her children showed a video to the principal at her school. The mother had been punishing her children by tying them up and putting boxes over their heads.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #3: I SUPPOSE HER INTENTIONS WERE GOOD BUT…..

A Lehi teacher has been placed on administrative leave after a viral TikTok video showed her discussing her students, saying they “are queer, because I am queer and so they figured it out.” The teacher goes on to explain that kids in her class will play Guess Who but using phrases like “lesbian baddie” or saying a character “just looks gay.”

via Fox 13